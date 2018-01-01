Top News

Happy New Year: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, celebrities sends warm wishes to fans for 2018

Shah Rukh Khan sends warm wishes for 2018 with a surprise to look forward to. The actor is going to announce the title of his next film with Aanand L Rai. Here's how other celebs celebrated their New Year eve.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 1, 2018 9:43 am
shah rukh khan to priyanka chopra bollywood wishes happy new year Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan wished fans a happy New Year.
Bollywood has bid goodbye to 2017 and has welcomed 2018 with new hopes and ambitions to achieve. While many have headed to foreign lands with their families to celebrate the New Year, a lot of celebrities have been working. However, amid their schedules, the stars did not miss to wish their fans a very Happy New Year on various social media platforms.

Amitabh Bachchan wished fans a prosperous year. He took to his blog and wrote, “An end of the week .. an end of the month .. an end of the year .. something unique welcomes this new 365 .. today .. !! A Sunday – end of week, a 31st day of December – end of month, and the end of 2017 to 2018 .. It’s mid-night .. !! A few crackers around the surroundings in Juhu .. a subdued cheer from the crowded streets around .. the family comes up and wishes the new year .. and I get down to wishing all Ef .. with the best there is ever for all.” The actor posted a few pictures on his blog where he can be seen meeting and greeting his fans, which has been a ritual for decades now.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed on Twitter that he would be announcing the title of his next film with Aanand L Rai on Twitter at 5pm today. The actor wished his fans and asked them to keep their excitement intact until January 1.

Taapsee Pannu ringed in her New Year with sister. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Will make sure every moment in 2018 will shine as bright as this picture!”

Here are all the tweets from celebrities:




We wish you a Happy New Year too.

