Happy New Year: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, celebrities sends warm wishes to fans for 2018

Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan wished fans a happy New Year. Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan wished fans a happy New Year.

Bollywood has bid goodbye to 2017 and has welcomed 2018 with new hopes and ambitions to achieve. While many have headed to foreign lands with their families to celebrate the New Year, a lot of celebrities have been working. However, amid their schedules, the stars did not miss to wish their fans a very Happy New Year on various social media platforms.

Amitabh Bachchan wished fans a prosperous year. He took to his blog and wrote, “An end of the week .. an end of the month .. an end of the year .. something unique welcomes this new 365 .. today .. !! A Sunday – end of week, a 31st day of December – end of month, and the end of 2017 to 2018 .. It’s mid-night .. !! A few crackers around the surroundings in Juhu .. a subdued cheer from the crowded streets around .. the family comes up and wishes the new year .. and I get down to wishing all Ef .. with the best there is ever for all.” The actor posted a few pictures on his blog where he can be seen meeting and greeting his fans, which has been a ritual for decades now.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed on Twitter that he would be announcing the title of his next film with Aanand L Rai on Twitter at 5pm today. The actor wished his fans and asked them to keep their excitement intact until January 1.

Taapsee Pannu ringed in her New Year with sister. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Will make sure every moment in 2018 will shine as bright as this picture!”

Here are all the tweets from celebrities:

Happy New Year everyone! May this year be filled with all things amazing. Wishing you all a magical 2018! 💫💜 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 1, 2018

Haopy New Year everyone! Hope it was as amazing as tonight in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/2KGzy2P8se — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 1, 2018

Have a super year ahead. May all ur dreams come true. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/WhMovcHiT4 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 31, 2017

Happy new year to all my lovely fans! Had an electrifying show with my bro @RFAKWorld. Thank you @visitmaldives and Mr President Abdulla Yameen for inviting me to rock Maldives! #Welcome2018 …

Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/LFJ80DINz5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 1, 2018

Happy New Year, all! — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) December 31, 2017

Happy new year to you, god bless everyone at home too! http://t.co/B7dOSV1JlB — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 31, 2017

Take a leap of faith and land safe in 2018. #HappyNewYear2018 pic.twitter.com/EoWEEWCNDx — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 31, 2017

Will make sure every moment in 2018 will shine as bright as this picture ! #Welcome2018 #NewYear pic.twitter.com/EOGNB5fg1d — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 31, 2017

Let’s make it a happy year. Spread love. Respect others, their faith and sentiment. Have a peaceful and progressive new year 2018. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) January 1, 2018

Happy New Year bringing in 2018 at Janki Kutir pic.twitter.com/9vGECHc9Gs — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 31, 2017

Happy new year to all you people.be with ur loved ones and spread as much love as u can .start… http://t.co/MyIwfQNdPC — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) December 31, 2017

Namaskar.Aap sabko naye varsh ki bahut bahut shubhkaamanayein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 31, 2017

Happy new year friends 😇😇 Have a great year ahead 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/w7ZUn1bu3x — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) December 31, 2017

And fireworks light up the Bangkok skies! ❤️❤️🥂🎉🎉🎉 Happy new year to all of you in India and world! Enjoy!!!! pic.twitter.com/QdIQ9yC0GO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 31, 2017

T 2758 – वर्ष नव , हर्ष नव, जीवन उत्कर्ष नव ~ बच्चन 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rhsmXNbkJk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

Wishing my lovely tweeple a happy and prosperous new year filled with light, love and awesomeness 💙 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) December 31, 2017

A new year in 14 hours here in la! Loads to achieve loads to do ! I hope health n happiness n comfort of loved ones be with us all thru d new year ! For now melancholy n gratitude for all the things we have — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) December 31, 2017

And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/1904UTRD08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

Going into the new year like… pic.twitter.com/WOyhUIgIUY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 31, 2017

Wish u all a very happy new year 😇 #mountmerry pic.twitter.com/MVFBRktXzd — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 31, 2017

Happyyyyyyy New Year!!!!💋❤️💃🏻🎵😍😄👏👏👏#2018 is HERE!!😁sending u d visual of #burjkhalifa from my home in Dubai!My way of keeping you all close!!!!😍😁❤️💃🏻kisses & awesome luck this year from Alisah, Renée & yours truly!!!!! Dugga Dugga!!!!❤️😇😍💃🏻🎵💋 I LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/xv4Rgj86po — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 31, 2017

We wish you a Happy New Year too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd