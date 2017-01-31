Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in Anand L Rai’s next. Here’s the first pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Anand L Rai at Raees success party. Shah Rukh Khan and Anand L Rai at Raees success party.

Ever since the news broke that Anand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together for a project, the rumours were rife that the actor would be playing a dwarf in the film. Now, putting rest to the rumours, Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house of SRK, has confirmed that the star would be playing a dwarf. Isn’t that exciting?

The production house broke the news on Twitter with a picture of Shah Rukh and Anand. The director, who has proved his mettle with films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu, was at the success bash of the 51-year-old actor’s recent release, Raees. Shah Rukh, who has finished the shoot of his untitled project under direction of Imtiaz Ali, will soon begin the shoot for Anand’s film.

Earlier, Anand L Rai had said that the SRK starrer will be a romantic film but remained tight-lipped about its cast. All he said was, “When an actor like Shah Rukh is there, it is bound to do something with romance. I don’t want to reveal the story. For now, I am keeping it to myself only. Hopefully, I can bring a great story for the audience. Let me save the suspense for you.”

Shah Rukh has earlier expressed his joy over the project. Meanwhile, the actor is celebrating his film’s success which has minted over Rs 90 crores within days of its release.

On the other hand, the Tanu Weds Manu director has also joined hands with Anurag Kashyap, who will work on two films for the former. One of them is an intense love story musical, set in a small town.

