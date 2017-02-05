Shah Rukh Khan picks AbRam as his Kung Fu Yoga partner

Kung Fu Yoga, starring Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani released in India on February 3. Kung Fu Yoga, starring Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani released in India on February 3.

Jackie Chan fans are hovering the ticketing counters of the action star’s recent release, Kung Fu Yoga, which also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani. But Shah Rukh Khan has other plans. He wants to make this movie outing special by watching it with his three-and-a-half old son, AbRam. The Raees actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Will see it with AbRam when he is back from his travels. All the best & my love to u.”

In response to Shah Rukh’s tweet, Sonu wrote, “Can’t wait for our little ROCKSTAR to see #KUNGFUYOGA. Love u Shah..will come n see you tomorrow…feeling RAEES after ur wishes.” SRK and Sonu have shared screen space in Happy New Year, which was directed by Farah Khan.

Watch | Sonu Sood Talks About Kung Fu Yoga & What Jackie Chan Loves About India

Shah Rukh is not the only Khan who is super excited for Kung Fu Yoga. Earlier, even Salman Khan had actively promoted his Dabangg co-star Sonu Sood’s film and shared a short video in which Sonu, Salman and Jackie Chan coined the historical statement, “Hindi-Chini bhai bhai.”

Read Sonu Sood and Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet here:

Will see it with AbRam when he is back from his travels. All the best & my love to u. http://t.co/veUnRUNakZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2017

Can’t wait for our little ROCKSTAR to see #KUNGFUYOGA. Love u Shah..will come n see you tomorrow…feeling RAEES after ur wishes💪 http://t.co/LmqQCS5fVj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 5, 2017

Watch | Jackie Chan is teary-eyed with tribute paid by his stunt team:

Before this exchange of tweets between the stars, Sonu also shared a video of Jackie Chan wherein the action star is all emotional because of a lovely tribute paid by his stunt team. The 62-year-old actor, who has kept us entertained with his perfect action and comic timing, was in India to promote Kung Fu Yoga prior to its release on February 3.

Also read | Kung Fu Yoga actor Sonu Sood shares Jackie Chan stunt team’s tribute video, and it will leave you teary eyed.

Kung Fu Yoga is one of the three Indo-Sino co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries. Directed by Stanely Tong, the multi-lingual action-adventure comedy has Jackie Chan doing some Bollywood steps too, all thanks to Farah Khan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd