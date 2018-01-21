Shah Rukh Khan on Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’s 18 years: This one was special

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani completes 18 years in Bollywood. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani completes 18 years in Bollywood.

The Baadshah of Bollywoood, Shah Rukh Khan’s first attempt as a producer under his own production company ‘Dreamz Unlimited’ now ‘Red Chilies Entertainment’ certainly holds a special place in his heart. The 18th anniversary of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani made SRK nostalgic about the ‘disaster’ that made him ‘stronger’. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share how special the film is to him and wrote, “This one was special. It was a complete disaster and completely written off. Our failure made us, Aziz @iam_juhi & me stronger. Love PBDHH.”

The superstar who has been at the peak of his career straight for over 25 years now, definitely, has had his own share of successes and failures in the industry. Helmed by Aziz Mirza, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani accounts for one such failure that left King Khan bruised at the box office. The film which also starred Juhi Chawla as the female lead narrated the story of media war in the Indian newsrooms. The film, however, had a clash with 2000’s biggest hit Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and the rest is history.

Hrithik Roshan’s big Bollywood debut was big enough to damage a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. No matter what, the film at least did not fail to give us some blockbuster songs. The songs which we end up humming even today, “I am the best” and the title track of the film, “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani” find a place in the list of our all time favourites.

Kudos to 18 years of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

