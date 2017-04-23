Shah Rukh Khan on working with women filmmakers: It’s difficult to sense a scene like a woman does

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about working with Farah Khan and Gauri Shinde. Shah Rukh Khan spoke about working with Farah Khan and Gauri Shinde.

Shah Rukh Khan has worked few women director including Farah Khan, Gauri Shinde and Zoya Akhtar. But the actor is in love the way women directors work. Shah Rukh recently revealed that cinematic aesthetics of women filmmakers makes his job easy as an actor. Shah Rukh has worked with Farah in films like Main Hoon Naa, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. He was recently seen in Dear Zindagi directed by Gauri Shinde.

“Though I have worked with very few lady directors but I completely enjoy working with them because their sensitivity even for the same scene stems from a very different place. Being a man myself, it is difficult to sense a scene like a woman does. So it gives me a new dimension as an actor,” SRK said in a statement.

Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi will have its world television premiere on this Sunday. Shah Rukh also spoke about working with Gauri and Farah. “Both of them (Gauri and Farah) being women, have a very different sensitivity to each scene, each line, each comment whether it is comic or emotional. So as an actor, it gives me a dimension which is unknown to me. I don’t think like a woman, I don’t feel like a woman,” he said.

“I am happy because I got to do two opposite ends of the spectrum by working with both of them. And I always believe that women are more conscientious and hardworking and so my work becomes easier working with them,” he added. The actor believed that both Farah and Gauri are gentle and sensitive as filmmakers but are poles apart in their working methods.

“Farah is an extremely in your face, commercial director, wants a massy film. And she is very clear about it. If you are falling into a zone which is realistic or serious, she would say, ‘No, I don’t want. This is boring me. Let’s just make it over the top, happy and fun film. Gauri is a far more realistic, intense and internalised kind of a director. She is the opposite spectrum of Farah as far as the kind of films both of them want to make are concerned.”

