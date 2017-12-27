Shah Rukh Khan on receiving his first award: I felt my parents were watching me from heaven

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Debut award for Deewana. Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Debut award for Deewana.

With the award season just round the corner, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the media at the announcement of the Filmfare Awards, that will be held on January 20, 2018. The superstar at the do spoke about how he first witnessed an award show on his television screen years back when it was just a non-glamorous event. Although he had no idea that he would be an actor, the Baadshah of Bollywood said that the feeling was enticing and he too wanted to achieve the same kind of love and respect in his life.

As King Khan spoke about his journey from standing as an audience at award shows, to taking the stage by storm, we realised how life has drastically changed for him in his 25 years of film career. Taking the opportunity, indianexpress.com asked the Raees actor about his emotions when he was first nominated and also when he took home his first award. Smilingly he said, “In 1965, in a hospital in Delhi, when a child was born, he shouted, give me an award (laughs). But on a serious note, I had the feeling that I will win it for Deewana. A year back, another actor, a friend, had won it for his debut, and I too had the inkling that it will come my way.”

He further added, “It was a very emotional moment for me when my name was announced. As you would have seen in my movie Fan, my biggest attempt is to make a grand film not just in terms of its canvas but emotions and drama also. That’s the only way I feel that my parents would be watching it from heaven. And when I won my first award, I thanked my mom, and it might sound cliche but that very moment I actually felt that my parents were looking at me, happy.”

We further quizzed him about the time when he loses an award to another actor. In his usual witty self, SRK replied, “Tab dusre ke mummy daddy dekh rahe honge (Their parents might be watching them).”

The superstar, who has a record number of awards to himself, still feels its importance as he told the media, “It is not to personally convince myself that I have done a great job or to profess to the world and showcase it as a medal but I have always loved awards. While I was growing up, I was into sports and it was a very special feeling to lift the trophy. And that sensibility and passion has continued and I even participate in the parents’ race at my child’s school. It is an open secret that I train for it also, since its getting difficult as AbRam’s classmates’ parents are usually under 30. But I want to kick their butts and win that race as it makes me happy. I even love the little crown that comes on our name after winning Ludo on the iPad. So yes, I wouldn’t lie that it doesn’t matter and it’s okay, for I would always love getting awards.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd