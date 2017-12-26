Shah Rukh Khan on Rakesh Sharma biopic: Not signing anything before I complete Aanand L Rai’s film

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Rakesh Sharma biopic. Shah Rukh Khan talks about Rakesh Sharma biopic.

With biopics in vogue, there was a loud buzz around the film on India’s celebrated astronaut Rakesh Sharma. While Aamir Khan was the first choice, recent reports suggested that the Dangal actor has moved out of the project, and Shah Rukh Khan was to play the lead. But seems like the makers will have to hunt for another actor or wait till February next year as Shah Rukh Khan confirmed in a media event today that he hasn’t signed the film.

“I am currently occupied with Aanand L Rai’s film and haven’t signed anything yet. The film’s schedule got a bit delayed and as I mentioned, it’s a tedious film so it takes time. But I want to live with this raw film and so till February next year, I am committed to the same. I have been meeting Siddharth (Roy Kapoor) and a few other filmmakers but I will take a couple of months before I take up something,” shared SRK.

The Raees star also opened up on his upcoming venture where he would be seen playing a dwarf. Stating that it is the most advanced film made in the world, Shah Rukh shared, “The protagonist is vertically challenged and that is quite a difficult task to pull off. But we are working on giving the audience a world-class visual experience and I can assure it is the most advanced film ever. I am saying this confidently as my company (Red Chillies) is working on it. Such films are not made very often and the entire team is giving it the best shot.”

When asked what’s delaying the first look and poster launch of the movie, that also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the Badshah of Bollywood averred, “Aanand sir is very anxious to do it but we are trying to put our best foot forward and so it’s taking a little time. The title, tagline and even the poster is ready but the team is waiting so that everything comes out perfectly. When an actor like me, who is known for dramatic roles attempts something like this, there are a few apprehensions and we want to give only the best to our audience. I think we will be ready to announce about it very soon.”

