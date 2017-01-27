Shah Rukh Khan on Raees: AbRam claps every time he sees me doing action

Shah Rukh Khan seems in a rather uplifted mood that Raees is getting such positive but what about AbRam? Shah Rukh Khan seems in a rather uplifted mood that Raees is getting such positive but what about AbRam?

Raees has started on a successful note and Shah Rukh Khan is in a celebratory mood. He says he just wants to enjoy these moments and not think about anything else.

AbRam is insistent. He wants to take dad Shah Rukh Khan away to play with him as the actor takes time out to speak to media about Raees and its success. AbRam is practically roaring, demanding his dad’s attention and the fond father can’t be happier.

“My son’s roar reflects my zone in life right now! I am very happy that my family loved the film, AbRam has responded to the movie just how every viewer has. He dances, he claps everytime I am seen doing an action sequence.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

What is SRK’s reaction to Rakesh Roshan’s comments about inequality in distribution of screens? The filmmaker had said exhibitors changed distribution of screens for Raees and Kaabil to 60:40 at the last minute instead of agreed on 50:50. Did Shah Rukh speak to Rakesh Roshan? “No, I haven’t spoken to anybody yet, haven’t got the time,” he said.

The Raees actor seemed in a rather uplifted mood that the film is getting such positive response. He said, “I am happy that everybody is receiving the movie so positively and they are dancing and clapping and whistling.”

When asked how does it feel when so many ace actors like Amitabh Bachchan have appreciated his work, he said, “I have grown up watching their films. Amitji, Dharmendraji are my idols. It feels great and I am humbled that they loved my work.”

Also read : Raees movie review: Shah Rukh Khan film is a mish-mash of things we’ve seen before

He also said regarding his film promotion strategies, “Not everybody can promote a film like we do because we make bigger films. It is not right to expect everyone to do what we do.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd