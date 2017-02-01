Shah Rukh Khan on Padmavati row: Discussions are the only way to go

Shah Rukh Khan shares his views on the Padmavati attack. Shah Rukh Khan shares his views on the Padmavati attack.

After staying silent for all these days, actor Shah Rukh Khan finally commented on the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali by a fringe political group Karni Sena on the sets of his upcoming film, Padmavati. Expressing his views on the subjectivity of various art forms, Shah Rukh said, “As far as art and creativity are concerned, everybody wants to do something new, say something new. Art should start conversations, discussions. A person might like a painting, or a poem. Other person might not. So, it should be a discussion. And a discussion should be an exchange of knowledge,” as per ANI reports.

He added, “If anybody should have a disagreement, or an issue with a form of art, they should sit down and have a discussion. There’s no other means that’s plausible to sort issues out.”

Shah Rukh, clearly staying neutral, seems to suggest that the Karni Sena should have settled the issue with Bhansali in a peaceful manner rather than vandalising the sets and attacking the director. Recently the Bhansali Productions team issued a statement resolving the dispute between the two parties and denying rumours of a love-scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji.

A number of Bollywood personalities such as Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anurag Kashyap and Deepika Padukone, among others, voiced their stand in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Twitter after the incident last week. The attack also sparked off a debate in the B-town on the freedom that art should exercise in a democratic country like India.

