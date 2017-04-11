Shah Rukh Khan on Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan making a film together: I wanted to make a film with Akshay

Shah Rukh Khan says he also aspires to collaborate as a producer for big projects just like Salman Khan and Karan Johar have come together for Akshay Kumar’s film. Shah Rukh Khan says he also aspires to collaborate as a producer for big projects just like Salman Khan and Karan Johar have come together for Akshay Kumar’s film.

When Salman Khan announced his next production venture in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions with Akshay Kumar as a hero, it made every one of us wonder what must have evoked the thought. But Shah Rukh Khan says this should have been done way before but he is glad the step has been taken. In an interview with DNA, the actor said he also envisioned such a project, “It should have been done a long time back. But it’s very good that Karan and Salman are making a film with Akshay. I wanted to do that. But the story and all didn’t work out. I’m sure he is really open to it. I think whenever there is an opportunity, as producers, we should make this happen.”

He added that we should not look at the actor and director as the individuals that they are but as a producer. “Firstly, we should get this correct. They should not be taken as individuals, as Karan or Salman. It’s Dharma and SKF. They are different identities, they are film producers. It’s about the company, not about individuals. So, two companies have come together to make a film with a big movie star.”

“Filmmaking should be collaborative. The more collaboration there is, in music, filmmaking, storytelling — you will have better films. Tintin was made by Steven Spielberg, who loved it and he produced it and let Peter Jackson — who owned it — direct it. It’s something Steven Spielberg always wanted to make and direct, but he found that Peter Jackson has it, he said, ‘Let’s collaborate’ and make it together,” said SRK explaining how production houses in India do not necessarily have a role in filmmaking or any creative process related to the film.

“With due respect to all the studios that claim to be studios, they are all wonderful people and have helped me. Whether it’s a Chennai Express or other films, they are just leasing filmmakers, but they are not a part of the creative aspect,” adds the 52-year-old actor.

Shah Rukh also spoke about his ultimate dream for Red Chillies. The actor has been dreaming about making Mahabharat by collaborating with some international producers. He wants to make it of Baahubali level, “It’s my dream to make the Mahabharat for the screen. It’s been for years now. But I don’t think I have the budget to do that. Unless I collaborate. This one has to go out into the international markets. So you have to collaborate with someone who’s international. You don’t take up a subject like the Mahabharat and make it any less. It should be on the scale of a Baahubali or an even larger one.”

