Shah Rukh Khan has the best reaction on Karan Johar becoming father to twins. Here’s what he said at Mijwan, see pics

Karan Johar sent everyone into a frenzy on Sunday morning as he announced that he has welcomed twins – Yash and Roohi Johar — through surrogacy. Soon Bollywood celebs started flooding the filmmaker’s timeline with their celebratory messages. However, his close friend Shah Rukh Khan didn’t post one and speaking at Mijwan, SRK revealed the reason why he has said anything as he believes the filmmaker deserves a certain privacy at this moment.

Karan has become a father to a baby girl and a boy. He has named the children Yash and Roohi. While Yash is his late father’s name, Roohi is the anagram of his mother’s name, Hiroo.

Shah Rukh, who walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan charity fashion show in the evening, was asked to express his thoughts on the big news about Karan. The actor hesitated to speak initially but after some prodding, he extended his best wishes for Karan. He, however, added that this moment is quite personal for the director and should be respected.

“We wish him happiness. But it’s still very personal. So, don’t think that I am being cagey by not answering about it. I have had this moment in my life so I know how personal it is. So, let’s respect it and leave it to that. We will have love, celebrations, happiness and health later,” Shah Rukh told reporters here.

Besides his closeness to Karan, what also makes Shah Rukh’s views important is the fact that the 51-year-old actor welcomed his third and youngest child, AbRam Khan, via surrogacy three years ago. There were also celebrities like Kiran Rao, Farah Khan and Sushmita Sen present at the event who congratulated the director on the biggest development in his personal life.

Farah, who is one of Karan’s closest friends, said she has already offered to be nanny to his kids. “When Karan and I went on Sajid’s show (Yaaron ki Baarat), I said that it’s high time Karan had kids either through adoption or surrogacy. So, I am very happy. It is a fantabulous news. I have told him that if he needs a nanny, I will be there,” said Farah.

Sushmita, who is a single mother to two kids, said, “I am very happy for Karan Johar. He said in an interview once that he has a nurturing quality. So, I am sure he will be a great parent.”

Kiran appeared clueless about the news when asked for her reaction. After being told about it, the filmmaker said, “I am delighted. What can I say? I didn’t know about it. Karan deserves every happiness in the world. It’s wonderful. I am very happy.” Kiran Rao and husband Aamir Khan’s son, Azad Rao Khan, was also born through surrogacy.

