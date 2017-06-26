Shah Rukh Khan on his Eid celebration: Today I will cook something for my children

Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans in his signature style with his youngest son AbRam from his terrace. Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans in his signature style with his youngest son AbRam from his terrace.

Shah Rukh Khan again followed a time honoured tradition today, of meeting his fans and media on Eid. Dressed in a spotless white pathani, the actor looked dapper as usual. But the one who left him behind in style stakes was his youngest, AbRam. Dressed in white and happily waving to thousands, the little Khan was in his elements. So what is AbRam getting as Eidi from his superstar daddy? “Everyday is Eid for AbRam,” SRK joked, adding, “Maine socha hai ke main khana banaunga unke liye aaj (I’ve thought that I’ll cook something for them today).”

Shah Rukh’s favourite part of any festival is the fact that the entire family is together. “Every moment, either it is Eid or Diwali, I love it when we all get together. We pray at home, and my kids also wear such (festive) clothes,” the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Eid this year is more special, given the fact that the star has completed 25 years in the industry​. On his Bollywood journey, SRK said, “This Eid is even more special as I have completed 25 years working in the industry. I am very happy. I came to know the day before yesterday that I have completed 25 years here, I don’t know how that calculation goes, but I feel like I have spent 26-27 years. It feels great, half my life has gone into doing this, and it feels great to be serving all through acting and earning myself name, fame and happiness.”

Talking about how special family time is for him, he said, “I was sitting with my family the other day, and I can’t thank everyone for the good wishes and bearing with me for so long with so much love.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd