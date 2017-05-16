Shah Rukh Khan on Baahubali 2’s success: There is no glory without guts, Baahubali stands for vision and risk

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to watch Baahubali 2. Shah Rukh Khan is yet to watch Baahubali 2.

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t seen Baahubali 2 yet but is all praise about SS Rajamouli’s vision. The actor who has seen Baahubali 1 is yet to watch the second part. Shah Rukh found Baahubali 1 extremely inspiring and hopes that this holds true for the second part as well.

“I saw Baahubali’ part one. Unfortunately, I have not seen part two yet. It’s an extremely inspiring film and I think it holds true for part two as well,” Shah Rukh told IANS in an email interview. The actor also said that it would be naive to measure Baahubali 2’s success in numbers. Film’s success also lies in its vision and thought. “Not just the success with numbers but the vision, just the thought… No guts, no glory… and ‘Baahubali’ stands for that,” the actor said.

Shah Rukh also said that one has to have guts for making a film like Baahubali. He said, “But if you want to create that big cinema and that big dream to sell to a big number of people, you have to have guts to take that storytelling on and say it in the biggest, nicest, boldest way possible. Baahubali stands for that.” The actor also said that technology will always play an important part in filmmaking. Shah Rukh said that he can’t elude the fact that different kind of films with the help of technology can also be made. SRK said that film industry used to make wonderful films even before technology came in.

Shah Rukh also praised director SS Rajamouli and said,” It’s not just the success of ‘Baahubali’, but the fact that there was someone making ‘Baahubali’ part one. Mr S.S. Rajamouli is always inspirational… Whichever film he’ll make. And there are some other directors, producers also who do that.”

