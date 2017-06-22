Shah Rukh Khan: Aryan wants to be bigger than me, Suhana is the most loving and ARam is my litle monster

Shah Rukh Khan says he makes Aryan Khan learn some abuses in Delhi slang, calls Suhana the softest person in house and AbRam is his little monster. Shah Rukh Khan says he makes Aryan Khan learn some abuses in Delhi slang, calls Suhana the softest person in house and AbRam is his little monster.

Shah Rukh Khan’s acting skills cannot be doubted but what about his real role as a father? Well, going by what he has to say about fatherhood, we can simply tag him as the coolest father in Bollywood. Shah Rukh does not believe in poking his nose in his kids life and is just a phone call away from them even after being super busy with his films. In an interview with DNA, SRK reveals his side as a father, ambitions of Aryan and Suhana and how AbRam is all he ever wanted his childhood to be like.

When the actor spoke about his son Aryan, who is soon to turn 20, he did not seem worried about him. In fact, the 51-year-old says that Aryan is much sorted and has future plans, which is to be better than him. “He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool.”

SRK reveals that at times when he chills with his son, all they talk about is the new swears Aryan has learnt and how Shah Rukh tells him the better version. “When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he’s learnt. I’m from Delhi and I’ve also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is fantastic (smiles). So when he tells me one, I tell him that I’ll teach him another version of it. So that’s cool.”

Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana spotted at a restaurant launch in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana spotted at a restaurant launch in Mumbai.

In fact, the Raees actor likes Aryan’s fashion sense. Shah Rukh adds that for him, Suhana is the softest person in the house. “While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, he’s building his body and all, Suhana is more loving. I think she’s the softest person in the house. And AbRam is my little monster,” says the actor.

He continues that while Aryan and he talk about filmmaking, as he is studying about it, he knows that Suhana has the ambition to be an actor. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.” Now, if you are thinking the actor would reveal his daughter’s debut moment then you are wrong. Instead, he says Suhana or any other kid in the family, has all the freedom to be what they want.

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam during promotions of Raees. Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam during promotions of Raees.

Shah Rukh says he doesn’t really like the fact that the kids have grown up but he is all smiles to talk about AbRam, who is the new attention seeker in the house. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor talks about how AbRam is extremely protective of him and unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is a people lover. Well, certainly like father like son.

“AbRam is extremely protective of me. There are times he watches somebody hit me on screen and he thinks it’s for real. So, the next time he meets them, he gives them dirty looks. Otherwise, he’s a total chiller. Unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is more people friendly. He gets happy seeing my fans. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in a picture together. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in a picture together.

Shah Rukh admits that one of the reasons why he loves to be around him is the fact that he is living his childhood with him. “And with him, I become a kid myself. I try and get him all the toys because somewhere, it’s also a way of living my own dreams. Maybe, even I wanted those toys when I was a kid, but we couldn’t afford it back then. Now, when I play with AbRam, I live those moments which I wanted to, but possibly couldn’t.”

