Shah Rukh Khan can’t help but go on a nostalgia trip on listening to “Ae Kaash Ke Hum” on the radio

While Shah Rukh Khan is busy prepping up for his upcoming Aanand L Rai film Zero, he has taken fans on a nostalgia trip with his latest Facebook post. Shah Rukh reveals how his popular song “Ae Kaash Ke Hum” from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was playing on the radio and SRK couldn’t help but remember his younger days.

Posting a selfie, Shah Rukh writes on Facebook, “ऐ काश के हम होश में अब आने ना पायें…बस ऐसे ही रेडीओ पे बज रहा था तो अपनी याद आ गयी। ज़िंदगी ऐसे ही मदहोश रहे….(Loosely translated as, ‘Couldn’t help remembering myself when this song played on the radio. Hope life remains so intoxicated.’)”

Directed by Kundan Shah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa starred Shah Rukh, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Deepak Tijori in the lead roles. The song “Ae Kaash Ke Hum” is a soulful rendition featuring Kumar Sanu’s voice and has been composed by the musical duo Jatin-Lalit. It was picturised on SRK and Suchitra when Shah Rukh’s character Sunil takes Aana on the most romantic first date ever. The film is still considered to be one of Shah Rukh’s better performances.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s next release titled Zero will see him essay the role of a vertically challenged man. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. Recently, the first look teaser of Zero was released online by the makers and SRK’s act as a vertically challenged man has been much appreciated by the audiences.

