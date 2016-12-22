Shah Rukh Khan: None of my performances has deserved a National Award

Shah Rukh Khan says he has not won a National Award till now because he didn’t deserve one. Shah Rukh Khan says he has not won a National Award till now because he didn’t deserve one.

Shah Rukh Khan’s palace residence in Mumbai boasts of awards and trophies of different sizes and colors. Almost all except a National Award. The prestigious honour continues to elude the superstar despite delivering some masterful award-winning performances in his sterling career till date. And not having one makes SRK feel that perhaps none of his past performances has merited a national honour.

Dangal movie review

Talking to indianexpress.com, SRK said, “I come from a place where audience and jury and filmmakers have been very kind due to which I won lots of awards. For me, to sit back and say I could have won for that film would be demeaning any award. If I didn’t get it, I didn’t deserve it. It’s as simple as that. So I don’t think there is any performance of mine till date which could have or should have got National Award. I don’t perform according to winning an award. I just hope something turns out well. The one I will get it for Inshallah if I keep working hard, it will be the one I deserve! If I haven’t got the award, I don’t think I deserved it.”

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan on Raees vs Kaabil

SRK was speaking at the launch of the Indian Academy Awards at US Consulate in Mumbai. The actor also made it clear that Oscar awards are not a benchmark for Indian actors. Said SRK, “There are the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes and many more but Oscars have become widely known. They have been going on for many years. There is a system there which can be inspirational to take a cue and create a nice Indian property. It can be inspirational if not a benchmark. We have to create our own benchmark.”

Taking a dig at the television for destroying the credibility of awards, SRK said, “Television has destroyed award functions as awards have become television-friendly and it’s more for GEC today which is sad. Every award starts with earnestness and ethics. Everyone tries to be credible but sometimes reasons of commerce and economics don’t let it go to an extent. That assumption would be for every award. We assume Indian academy awards will be authentic and also entertaining.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd