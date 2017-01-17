Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote Raees in Dubai

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, is slated to release on January 25. Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, is slated to release on January 25.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Raees co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui will visit Dubai ahead of the film’s release to promote the action thriller. Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, is slated to release on January 25.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, Shah Rukh and Nawazuddin will visit Bollywood Parks, a first-of-its-kind theme park, and will later visit the Night Court of Arabian Center where they will meet and greet fans. The team is likely to be here for a two-day visit, said a source in the know of developments. But it is not yet clear if Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who features in a pivotal role in the movie, will be part of the Dubai promotions.

Shah Rukh had last month assured Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray that Mahira will not come to India for promoting the film. This came after the MNS had strongly protested against hiring of Pakistani actors by Indian filmmakers following the September 18, 2016 Uri attack that left 19 Indian soldiers dead.

Dubai is also a place close to Shah Rukh, who had last month also featured in a #BeMyGuest film by Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), inviting people to be his “guest” at the city of sun, sand and adventure. He also owns a house here.

Also Read: On Javed Akhtar’s 72nd birthday, birthday wishes and a special party is in the works

Meanwhile, Raees makers will be releasing its original sound track separately in the music album. The film’s director Rahul Dholakia says the source of inspiration was the Sholay album. “I was a kid when ‘Sholay’ released, but I do remember listening to Gabbar’s theme and the iconic dialogues on radio. So, when the idea came up about the original soundtrack (OST) I was most excited,” Dholakia said in a statement.