Shah Rukh Khan makes Salman Khan a babysitter, Tubelight actor says ‘accha bhala duty pe laga raha hai’. Watch video

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s bromance is nothing new for their fans or the film industry. The two have had their own rises and falls, and have often expressed love for each other. And whenever they appear together at an event or a show, the two have never failed to make headlines. It has been almost two decades ever since we saw the Karan-Arjun of Bollywood spreading their starry magic on-screen. Now that SRK and Salman are ready to set screens on fire with Shah Rukh’s cameo in Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, the audience is nothing less than excited.

However, recently Shah Rukh landed Salman Khan in trouble, which the Sultan actor got to know about much later. Salman was on a radio channel to promote Tubelight when he learned about a duty he was assigned to by none other but Shah Rukh. When the actor heard the conversation of Raees actor, he was left speechless and all he said was, “accha bhala duty pe laga raha hai Shah Rukh.” But what was this duty that Salman was talking about? Interestingly, Shah Rukh during the promotions of a brand he is associated with conversed with some kids and promised them that Salman would take all of them to Kidzania, an indoor theme park for kids. Here’s how the conversation goes:

Kids: Salman Khan aapka bhai hai na

SRK: Bhai se bhi badhkar hai

Kids: Aapka woh picture accha tha, Karan Arjun

SRK: Jab aap Kidzania jaoge na, toh main bolunga Salman aapko lekar jaaye. Main unse request karunga.

Salman: Accha bhala duty pe laga raha hai Shah Rukh.

We all know that Salman is extremely good with kids. He has often been seen spending some quality time with kids at his NGO, Being Human. So, would he fulfill this promise? Well, only he can answer that. But we totally enjoyed this small excerpt from the entire radio talk-session.

