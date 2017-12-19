Shah Rukh Khan lends support to boxing legend Kaur Singh

Shah Rukh Khan was moved by a report which stated that the 1982 Asian Games gold medallist was finding it difficult to pay his medical bills. Shah Rukh Khan was moved by a report which stated that the 1982 Asian Games gold medallist was finding it difficult to pay his medical bills.

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of hearts not only because of his work but also because of his kind heart and love for fans and well-wishers. The actor has time and again with his philanthropic deeds proved that he believes in reciprocating the love and honour he has received from society. Recently, the Raees actor helped boxing legend Kaur Singh (69), who has been struggling to pay his medical bills. Shah Rukh was moved by a report which stated that the 1982 Asian Games gold medallist was finding it difficult to pay his Rs 2 lakh bill incurred for treating his cardiac condition.

In a recent statement, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Sportspersons bring pride to a country and it is our duty to look after them as a society. After reading about Kaur Singh, we as a sporting unit felt the need to stand by our fellow sportsman and urge everyone else to do the same in their own way. We wish Kaur Singh a speedy recovery and a healthy life”. The money has been given through Shah Rukh’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Chak De India actor said he was not only passionate about cricket but took interest in other sports as well. “We, at Knight Riders, are extremely passionate about sports, which is not necessarily limited to cricket,” he added. The veteran boxer thanked all who have extended help to him. He said, “After receiving such huge support from all over the country, I feel as if I am reliving the glory of the past. I thank everyone who came out and extended help.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh has returned on the small screen with the talk show TED Talks India: Nayi Soch and is spreading the wisdom of words through it. “The show is a unique, powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of ideas and encouraging new ideas,” said SRK in an earlier statement.

