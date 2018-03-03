Shah Rukh Khan caught sleeping on the sets of Zero, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan with Katrina Kaif on the sets of Zero. Shah Rukh Khan with Katrina Kaif on the sets of Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan is not a morning person and this is no revelation for his many fans. But, when it comes to his professional commitments, the King of Romance can go to any lengths even if it means less sleep and more work. On Friday, Shah Rukh shared his experience of one such day on the sets of his upcoming Aanand L Rai film Zero. The actor had an early morning shoot with co-actor Katrina Kaif and it got difficult for him to even keep his eyes open.

Narrating the incident, Shah Rukh tweeted, “When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open!” The Baadshah of Bollywood who is unbeatable when it comes to being witty continued the tweet and mentioned how his sleeping on the sets is a punishment for calling him early. “Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager),” wrote Shah Rukh along with a photo from the sets of Zero.

When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018

SRK will play a vertically challenged man in the Aanand L Rai film. This is the first time that the star is collaborating with the producer-director, who has earlier given hits like Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Tanu Weds Manu. The film is set to be released on December 21 this year. For Aanand L Rai, it is Shah Rukh who is the USP of his film. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma play pivotal roles in the movie.

Also, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Sridevi have a special appearance in the film. Rani, Kajol and SRK will be sharing screen space together after 19 long years in Zero. The trio was earlier seen together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

