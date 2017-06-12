Shah Rukh Khan: Katrina Kaif is my jaan but my next film is not titled Katrina Meri Jaan

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for Aanand L Rai’s next. Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for Aanand L Rai’s next.

Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf in Aanand L Rai’s next. The actor will be reuniting with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the film. In an interview to DNA, SRK said that it’s easy to work with friends and he had a great time promoting Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Katrina and Anushka.

“We (Anushka and he) will just be carrying forward from our last film (Jab Harry Met Sejal) which we finished shooting four months ago. Now, we will be back shooting together again in the next two months. She is like family. It is easy to work with friends. Katrina (Kaif) will also join us and it will be like Jab Tak Hai Jaan. We had a lot of fun promoting that film together. The three of us had very few scenes together but when we started promoting it, we had a great time,” Shah Rukh was quoted in the report.

There were some reports that Anand L Rai’s film might be called Katrina Meri Jaan. But Shah Rukh denied it saying, “Woh meri jaan hai, lekin that’s not the title.”

Meanwhile, fans on social media trolled Shah Rukh Khan for his next film’s title, Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is similar to 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. In fact, the title seems to be a hybrid of two movies names — When Harry Met Sally and Ali’s 2007 film Jab We Met. Ranbir Kapoor took credit for the title, when he said, “It’s my title, I gave the title for the film… The sad part is not that Shah Rukh sir is not giving me credit but that I was not aware about the reward. Shah Rukh sir I am coming to Mannat (Shah Rukh’s bungalow)..Cash please.” Shah Rukh Khan, however, joked in a tweet that the title was not Ranbir’s, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward.”

