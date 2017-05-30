Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan’s embarrassing party photo is our pic alert for the day. See it here

Farah Khan and Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are best of friends. Farah Khan and Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are best of friends.

You know those friends who take a certain joy in embarrassing you publicly? Well, Farah Khan and Karan Johar are those friends for Shah Rukh Khan. If you need a proof, Farah Khan has sportingly provided it too. The filmmaker shared a throwback picture where she poses with Karan and Shah Rukh Khan. This “blast from the past” reminds us the way the filmmaker and ace choreographer looked almost 17 years back and then there is SRK!

Farah captioned the image as, “#80sparty #blastfromthepast @iamsrk looking rather embarrassed at my antics with @karanjohar circa 2000!,” and we see a young Farah sitting in Karan Johar’s lap while a young SRK — looking rather colourful — has that expression on his face that says ‘what are these guys up to’.

On the occasion of Karan’s birthday too, Farah shared an old picture and captioned it as, “Ok done the impossible!! Found a pic with @karanjohar s right profile!! At my wedding day!! Both looking drunk tho v were not!!” In another photo she shared on Karan’s birthday, she wrote, “Happiest birthday @karanjohar !! Couldn’t find a single picture where v weren’t pouting or u had ur right side of face to camera 😜lov u more than u know!”

Farah Khan’s friendship with Karan and SRK is no secret and this photo of the three musketeers is just and simply cute. There are several pictures of the 128 guests that became a part of Karan’s recent party, but this has got no match for sure.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd