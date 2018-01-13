Deepika, Ranveer, Kareena and others let their hair down at Shah Rukh Khan’s party for bestie Kaajal Anand

Shah Rukh Khan throws a house party for best friend Kaajal Anand’s birthday. Shah Rukh Khan throws a house party for best friend Kaajal Anand’s birthday.

The celebrities of the tinsel town yet again donned their party attires and wore their dancing shoes to let their hair down at Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s party for their bestie Kaajal Anand, who is also a very close friend of SRK’s wife Gauri Khan. SRK and Gauri became the perfect hosts of Kaajal’s 50th birthday party at Shah Rukh’s bungalow Mannat. The guest list had the entire Bollywood brigade. From Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor and others, all came together to celebrate Kaajal’s birthday.

Padmaavat actors Deepika and Ranveer reached SRK’s residence in the same car and Neha Dhupia was spotted in the same car with Angad Bedi and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma. While the paparazzi clicked the B-town celebs outside Mannat, it was the stars and their fan pages on social media which gave all the inside scoop of the first grand party of 2018. Farah Khan who recently turned 53 and hosted a quiet dinner for friends including Kaajal attended the party and shared a click with the birthday girl and Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the photo Farah wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @putlu …if ur year goes half as well as your party ur SET😄lov u♥️#capricornsrock #friendshipgoal #birthdaygirl.”

The other photos surfaced on Raveena Tandon’s Instagram account. The one where Raveena posed with Ranveer had the caption, “Of a mad crazy time #partyingitup! #fullfun #withmyfavmen in the world !”

See other photos from the big celebrations at Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat

(All pics courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

For those who don’t know much about Kaajal Anand, she is the CEO of Birla Lifestyles and has also set up high-fashion boutique Reverie with Avanti Birla and Manish Malhotra. Before being an entrepreneur, Kaajal was a lawyer and fought Sanjay Dutt’s case.

