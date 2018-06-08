Shah Rukh Khan has been one of my best experiences in cinema: Karan Johar

Karan Johar cannot wait to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again. Karan Johar cannot wait to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again.

Karan Johar entered Bollywood with a splash when he directed the popular film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. With subsequent directorial ventures, it became known that Karan and Shah Rukh’s collaboration was something to watch out for. This year, the director completes 20 years of being in the film industry and with that, he is also ready to direct his seventh feature film. Apart from directing, Karan has also produced numerous films under the banner Dharma Productions that was set up by his late father Yash Johar.

In a recent interview with HT, Karan shared that he is looking forward to working with Shah Rukh Khan again. He said, “I just can’t wait to share cinema space with Shah Rukh again. In the last few years, we co-produced films together such as Student Of The Year (2012) and Dear Zindagi (2016) but now I can’t wait to collaborate with him in a full-fledged manner because I know whenever we do something together, it will be extraordinary and amazing.” Karan last worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where SRK was seen in a cameo appearance.

Karan also shared that he considers Shah Rukh and his family as a part of his family.

Over the years, Karan Johar has directed Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan.

Karan is presently working on his next feature film but he is yet to announce the details of his next directorial. If Shah Rukh will star in his next is yet to be known as Karan said, “Well, now that I am back from my birthday break (in London, UK), I will take all those decisions but I know one thing. Shah Rukh has been one of my best experiences in cinema ever and it’s something that I can’t wait to repeat.”

