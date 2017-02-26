Shah Rukh Khan on refusing film with Kangana Ranaut: Don’t believe what you read

Shah Rukh Khan took a jibe at the media reports, which claim that he has refused to work with Kangana Ranaut in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Shah Rukh Khan took a jibe at the media reports, which claim that he has refused to work with Kangana Ranaut in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

There are numerous reports doing the rounds on internet that Shah Rukh Khan has turned down filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie with Kangana Ranaut, but the superstar doesn’t want anyone to believe the rumours.

Just last month, Shah Rukh revealed in an interview that he was offered two scripts from Bhansali but he hadn’t decided which one he would finally do. The recent media reports claimed that the actor chose the second script over the one, which Bhansali wanted to make with him and Kangana. Of course, conjectures have also been drawn that SRK’s decision is due to Kangana’s recent statement on Koffee With Karan 5, that she doesn’t want to work with the Khans as she wants her role to be equal to that of the male actor.

When asked about it, Shah Rukh avoided a direct comment and instead poked fun at the media reports, saying, “Don’t believe what you read online.” Last year, Kangana revealed about a possibility of teaming up with Shah Rukh and Bhansali. She, however, had added that things were at a nascent stage and would take time to shape up. As for the other script that Shah Rukh has supposedly liked more, is apparently the biopic of lyricist-writer Sahir Ludhianvi. It is a well-known fact that Bhansali has been eyeing to make a film on Ludhianvi and his love story with Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam for a long time.

Shah Rukh has also confirmed that Bhansali has talked about it to him and he is, indeed, interested in playing the writer onscreen. Reportedly, actor Priyanka Chopra has been approached to play Amrita’s part. Bhansali, who is currently filming Padmavati, hasn’t spoken yet on either of the projects. So, only time will tell that whether the audience will see a fresh pairing of Shah Rukh-Kangana or a reunion of the popular on screen duo of Shah Rukh and Priyanka.

