Shah Rukh Khan is back in Dubai. How will he ask his fans to ‘be his guest’ this time?

Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai to shoot the sequel to award winning short film Be My Guest. Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai to shoot the sequel to award winning short film Be My Guest.

When Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport, everyone thought that the Bollywood star was probably on his way to Bengaluru to cheer for his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he is currently in Dubai to shoot the sequel to “Be My Guest” for Dubai Tourism, and the project is being helmed by none other than Tubelight director Kabir Khan. A video of Shah Rukh Khan being welcomed by the people at Dubai Tourism has gone viral on Twitter. In the video, we see Shah Rukh Khan talking about how he loved working on “Be My Guest” because the short film was not just any promotional tourism video. It managed to show Dubai in all its glory, with a narration that is more tongue in cheek and sweet. “Be My Guest” also won the Grand Prix award at the International Tourism Film Festival Tourfilm Riga, held in Latvia under the tourism category just a couple of days back.

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan talks about sequel to Be My Guest

See | Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Delhi

The Raees star also spoke about how “Be My Guest” was one of the ad films that had gotten recognition even in India. He said in one of the videos, “It was surprising because I have done other ad films. And it is not like I am doing this as an exclusive brand ambassador or something.”

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan holds AbRam’s hand and their touch of love is the best thing to start the weekend, see pic

The Baadshah of Bollywood also mentioned that they are going to be shooting for a longer time than before. He is going to be in the city for the next five days. So he is looking forward to having fun in Dubai. Apparently, he visits Dubai just for that.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd