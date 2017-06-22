Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal in trouble? This is what CBFC chief Pahalaj Nihalani has to say

Shah Rukh Khan’s film teaser has word intercourse, which might have got the film in trouble. Shah Rukh Khan’s film teaser has word intercourse, which might have got the film in trouble.

Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal has received a lot of love from the audiences. However, with love and excitment, the film has also attracted trouble. According to Censor Board of Film Certification chief Pahalaj Nihalani, the filmmakers of Jab Harry Met Sejal were suppose to come back to them with a corrected version of promo. However, the team has released promos which are meant for digital platform. Pahlaj told ANI, “Film clippings being run on TV need certification, it is a rule. Content meant for digital is being run on TV. If there is a word/visual that doesn’t fit rating desired by the Producer, we ask them to make a correction. The film being talked about, we haven’t given certificate to that particular promo. They are yet to get back to us with correction.”

So does that mean the promos would not continue to appear on television? Well, nothing has been confirmed about it as of yet. Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Till now, three teasers or mini trailers have been released by the team. While first two introduced Shah Rukh as Harry and Anushka as a Gujarati girl Sejal, the third teaser created curiosity and mystery. The third mini trailer revealed that Anushka is in search of a ring but kept the audience in suspense of rest of the story.

If there is a word/visual that doesn’t fit rating desired by the Producer, we ask them to make a correction: CBFC Chief #JabHarryMetSejal pic.twitter.com/D2XIrSHjvJ — ANI (@ANI_news) June 22, 2017

The film being talked about, we haven’t given certificate to that particular promo. They are yet to get back to us with correction: Nihalani — ANI (@ANI_news) June 22, 2017

Film clippings being run on TV need certification, it is a rule. Content meant for digital is being run on TV: CBFC Chief #JabHarryMetSejal pic.twitter.com/8jBUleKsLv — ANI (@ANI_news) June 22, 2017

News18 reports that Ashok Pandit – who is also part of the CBFC – not only confirmed Nihalani’s objection to word intercourse in the trailer, but also mentioned that he does not have the authority to decide what goes on channels.

Recently, Shah Rukh promoted the film in Ahmedabad amid the crowd of girls and released a song, Radha, from the film. He also met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. SRK later tweeted about his meeting with the Gujarat CM, thanking him for the meeting. In his tweet, the star stated, “Thk u hon’ble CM @vijayrupanibjp for regaling us with ur stories of the past struggles & vision of ur future dreams.” The film, which has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Gauri Khan, will release on August 4.

