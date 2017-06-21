Shah Rukh Khan launched Jab Harry Met Sejal song Radha amid all the Sejals of Ahmedabad. Here’s all that happened

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Radha was launched by Shah Rukh Khan in Ahmedabad. Jab Harry Met Sejal song Radha was launched by Shah Rukh Khan in Ahmedabad.

Shah Rukh Khan had few days back, posted a contest asking his fans to let him know the city which has the maximum number of Sejals as he would visit the place and launch the first song “Radha” from Jab Harry Met Sejal there. And for all those who thought he was kidding, well, he wasn’t! SRK, in order to promote his upcoming film, flew down to Ahmedabad and met the Sejals there. Though the film’s leading lady Anushka Sharma was absent, director Imriaz Ali attended the song launch. Needless to say, Shah Rukh was showered with immense love, as the actor left no chance to spread his charm over the ladies present at the event.

The 51-year-old actor received a loud welcome amid screams from his fans. In fact, during the event, he gave all the more reasons to the girls to love him when he said “I love you” in Gujarati. He revealed that he had specially learnt it for all the Sejals. He said, “Please calm down. I have learnt Gujarati specially for you. I am a Punjabi in the film while Anushka is a Gujarati so I have learnt few things from her, like ‘Kem cho, saro che’.” And the moment Shah Rukh ended the sentence, girls went gaga as they kept chanting his name. Some even screamed – ‘I love you Shah Rukh.’

Meri Sejals, Meri Radhas… made Imtiaz Ali take this picture so he stays out of it… love you all http://t.co/qSmdTl4M0Z pic.twitter.com/CBD44yhtxS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 21, 2017

This is for the second time when SRK has made a Gujarati connect with his fans. In his previous release this year – Raees, Shah Rukh had played a goon whose business was based in Gujarati. Though we did not see him speaking much of the language in the film, we can give him credit for still managing to win hearts so effortlessly. The actor did not only launch the song “Radha” with Sejals of Amdavad but also took pictures with them, giving them a memory for a lifetime.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. This is for the first time when Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma would work together with Imtiaz.

