After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pritam takes year and a half break

Pritam has composed music for Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal in past a few months. Pritam has composed music for Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal in past a few months.

What would be your reaction if we told you that Pritam has decided to take a break from Bollywood? Don’t worry. He is not going away forever but just taking a break from his busy schedule. Mind you, the break is not a short vacation but a year and a half long break from the hustle-bustle of the industry.

The composer took to Facebook and wrote, “With the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal, the 3 most grueling months of my life come to an end. It’s been exhausting and challenging with 4 films, over 25 songs, over 20 musicals and background music of Jagga Jasoos all happening back to back. How I wish that the releases were spaced out but nonetheless it’s been a personally inspiring ride. Also learned a lot of new lessons in this journey.”

However, he promised his fans to be back soon with some new music. “Thank you all for your constant love and support. I had decided last year not to sign on any new projects till the completion of JHMS and with its release, I can take a small break and will come back to take on new projects, as no matter how hard, challenging and sleep depriving the process is, this is what I love. Thank you guys again, will see you in a year or year and a half with some new films,” added Pritam.

Earlier, Pritam was mired in controversy when he refused to work with the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta.

He wrote, “I had decided a while back to only do solo composer albums and not have an outside song in my album. In Raabta, producers want to recreate an existing song from the music label as part of promotions so I have decided to not continue with the film and requested the producers to take out my name from the film credits and promotions.”

While we are unsure what led Pritam to take a break this time, we wish he does not make us wait long to experience his music again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd