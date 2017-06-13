Latest News
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has 10 songs and one is by Diljit Dosanjh. Here are deets from SRK Twitter chat

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has 10 songs and one is by Diljit Dosanjh. Here are deets from SRK Twitter chat

Shah Rukh Khan had a conversation with his fans and apart from Jab Harry Met Sejal, it is his words about AbRam that has stolen our heart. By the way, his conversation included Salman Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:June 13, 2017 6:33 pm
shah rukh khan, jab harry met sejal, shah rukh khan diljit dosanjh, shah rukh khan twitter Shah Rukh Khan spoke about bonding with AbRam and his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

When Shah Rukh Khan meets Twitter fans, what follows is an extremely interesting and hilarious chat. Well, the star did not only speak about his film Jab Harry Met Sejal but also about how AbRam is jumping in front of him while he is busy interacting with his fans and why he would not go on a movie date with anyone, especially when Tubelight is releasing.

SRK had not found time for any interaction with fans post release of Raees. And as the world is busy talking about his upcoming film, the actor quite smartly and strategically started conversing with his fans with a hashtag #AskSRK, which, by the way, started trending on Twitter within a few minutes.

The actor spoke to his fans for 15 minutes. He wrote, “And because it’s been a while and exciting stuff happening all around.lets do a #AskSRK 15 mins then I hav to dissolve into work.” His first question was to make a choice between Hollywood and Bollywood, to which the actor wrote, “Bech Rahe ho kya (are you selling them)”. When another fan asked about what one can expect out of Imtiaz Ali directorial, the 51-year-old wrote, “Your own love story.” He further revealed that there would be 10 songs in the film, yes you read that right, and among all, ‘Butterfly’ and a Diplo song are his favourites. And by the way, Diljit Dosanjh has done playback for the actor. Isn’t that exciting? Well, we cannot wait to hear the songs too.

Another fan asked about his next project with Aanand L Rai in which he plays a dwarf. The fan asked the star about how is the experience and SRK said, “Choti choti khushi mil rahi hai.” By the way, the cutest moment was when the actor took a break from Twitter to play a dinosaur film for AbRam. And yeah, Shah Rukh also promised that he would take AbRam to watch Jagga Jasoos.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter chat:

By the way, considering the kind of fan following Shah Rukh has, it is quite natural for him to get proposals for dates on Twitter. This time, it wasn’t any different. When a girl asked him to come on a movie date to watch Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor wrote, “So sorry but main Sejal ke saath hoon uss din!” and when the same question came with a proposal for Tubelight, he wrote, “Nahi uss din main Salman ke saath hoon.”

And as he bid adieu to his fans, he posted an adorable picture of him with AbRam spending some father-son time while watching a film. Well, he certainly knows how to keep the fans happy, entertained and informed, and we totally love him for being so.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 13: Latest News