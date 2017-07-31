Latest News
  • Shah Rukh Khan is protective towards a sleepy AbRam who is all cuddled up in his arms. See adorable photos

Shah Rukh Khan is protective towards a sleepy AbRam who is all cuddled up in his arms. See adorable photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are back in town after a great promotional tour to Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh landed in Mumbai last night and we saw him protecting AbRam from the camera flash lights. As photographers were trying to click the star and his kid, Shah Rukh held AbRam tight.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:July 31, 2017 12:41 pm
shah rukh khan, AbRam, anushka sharma, shah rukh abram, abram pictures, shah rukh abram pictures Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam leave Mumbai airport.
Related News

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have come back to town after having a great promotional tour in Abu Dhabi. The actors were seen exiting the Mumbai airport last night but to our surprise, even AbRam was a part of the tour. Shah Rukh was holding little AbRam in his arms, saving him from the paparazzi.

The actor hid AbRam’s face from the flashlights which were strikingly falling on the faces of the little one and even SRK. As the camerapersons were doing all that it takes to get a look of AbRam and Shah Rukh together, the four-year-old, who otherwise is said to be a camera lover, as revealed by SRK himself, was all sleepy and not in his elements.

Well, these pictures are a proof that Shah Rukh is extremely protective towards his little one, and a perfect daddy too.

shah rukh khan, abram, anushka sharma (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan, abram, anushka sharma (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan, abram, anushka sharma (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan, abram, anushka sharma (Picture credit: Varider Chawla) shah rukh khan, abram, anushka sharma (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan, abram, anushka sharma (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan, abram, anushka sharma (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh and Anushka were promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal in Abu Dhabi. The two visited a night club and danced with their fans on different numbers from their individual hit films and even promoted songs from their upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial.

The advanced booking for this SRK and Anushka’s film has already started. The film is expected to cross all the records of any Shah Rukh film, which has released in the last few years. After Raees’ mediocre performance at the box office, Shah Rukh hopes for a successful outing and his audience hopes for a better movie watching experience at the theatres.

 

The film is scheduled for August 4 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. R
    RR
    Jul 31, 2017 at 2:25 pm
    Yaar leave people when they r with family. Leave such a small kid away from flashes of camera. Let them live normally. They have right to live like a normal kid. Sona chalna uthna baithna..saB jagah camera le ke nokjhonk karna sahi nahi hai.
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 31: Latest News