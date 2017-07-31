Shah Rukh Khan is protective towards a sleepy AbRam who is all cuddled up in his arms. See adorable photos

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam leave Mumbai airport. Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam leave Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have come back to town after having a great promotional tour in Abu Dhabi. The actors were seen exiting the Mumbai airport last night but to our surprise, even AbRam was a part of the tour. Shah Rukh was holding little AbRam in his arms, saving him from the paparazzi.

The actor hid AbRam’s face from the flashlights which were strikingly falling on the faces of the little one and even SRK. As the camerapersons were doing all that it takes to get a look of AbRam and Shah Rukh together, the four-year-old, who otherwise is said to be a camera lover, as revealed by SRK himself, was all sleepy and not in his elements.

Well, these pictures are a proof that Shah Rukh is extremely protective towards his little one, and a perfect daddy too.

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh and Anushka were promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal in Abu Dhabi. The two visited a night club and danced with their fans on different numbers from their individual hit films and even promoted songs from their upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial.

The advanced booking for this SRK and Anushka’s film has already started. The film is expected to cross all the records of any Shah Rukh film, which has released in the last few years. After Raees’ mediocre performance at the box office, Shah Rukh hopes for a successful outing and his audience hopes for a better movie watching experience at the theatres.

The film is scheduled for August 4 release.

