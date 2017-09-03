PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan is missing darling daughter Suhana Khan and her advice

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana are redefining style in this latest picture. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana are redefining style in this latest picture.

Doting Dad Shah Rukh Khan has always been expressive about his love for daughter Suhana Khan in the past. Profess-sizing his love yet again, SRK has put up a picture with Suhana on Twitter and it is clear that the 51-year-old is missing his little girl like crazy. Suhana has left India to continue her studies in London.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “When the little one goes back to school & there is nobody to point out that u r using too many filters.” Well, isn’t that every father-daughter story ever? While SRK and Suhana look picture perfect, there is no doubt that Shah Rukh needs some councilling with the filters he uses.

Meanwhile, Suhana was recently seen visiting Karan Johar’s office and speculations are on that she might have started working on her Bollywood debut under her father’s best friend Karan. Also, a video of one of her school play performances as Cinderella had surfaced online and made fans even more curious about her Bollywood debut. While reports are that she is already taking acting lessons from ace filmmaker Karan, confirmations from the parties are awaited.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest outing Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma did not perform that well at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics. However, his previous release this year, Raees saw an exceptional run at the theatres and was also one of the films to enter the coveted Rs 100 crores club in Bollywood. He will next be seen in an Aanand L Rai film with Katrina Kaif and Anushka.

