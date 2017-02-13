Shah Rukh Khan is learning to cook Italian food. He wants to be India’s first naked chef, well almost

After bootlegging in Raees, Shah Rukh Khan now preparing himself to become an Italian chef. After bootlegging in Raees, Shah Rukh Khan now preparing himself to become an Italian chef.

After all the characters Shah Rukh Khan has played for 25 years, it seems it’s his character from the film Duplicate that has managed to inspire the superstar the most. During an interaction with a popular daily, the actor opened up about his dreams of opening an Italian restaurant some day and serving people.

“Not many know about this, but I want to open a restaurant. I want to cook Italian food. I’m like (boxer) Jake LaMotta. When he became fat, he started a restaurant where he used to cook Italian food and serve people. I want to be like that. When I become fat, I want to open a restaurant near Juhu or somewhere, and serve people. I really love cooking. I’ve never had the time to do it. My father and mother used to cook. I’ve started learning how to cook Italian food. I think I’ll look very sexy in just an apron. Of course, most of the guests will run away if I’m only wearing an apron (laughs), but I want to serve people,” he told Hindustan Times.

While talking about his preparations, the Dear Zindagi actor said,” I have been doing it at home, and I’m now making a kitchen for myself. I have bought all the accessories. I was in Europe for three months, so, I learnt from a lady was part of our team and used to cook. And I will keep learning. But seriously, I like to do it for my children. I don’t know how to interact with them, and I’m not someone who imposes. But the one thing that connects all of us is ‘khaana aa gaya hai’ (the food is here). When I cook for them, I don’t feel like I’m encroaching on their space, but khaana toh khayenge hi (but they’ll have to eat food). I like the process of learning. Inshallah, if I get time, then I will be making food for people in another six to seven months at least, at my place. I enjoy it, and it’s very therapeutic. Plus, I have some nice pans and pots.”

The actor also spoke about future plans he has for Aryan and Suhana. While thanking Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan for paving ways for Indian actors in international platforms, he hopes his son who is presently studying in the US, will get an opportunity to be an assistant to Steven Speilberg and not him.

As for Suhana, he hopes she gets through Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and learns more from Judi Dench. But at the end, he predicted the obvious. “But at the end of the day, you never know, you might hear that Karan Johar is launching them.”

