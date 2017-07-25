Shah Rukh Khan is done with LA, will launch Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein soon, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan is back from Los Angeles after his family vacation and will soon be releasing the love song from his next, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan is back from Los Angeles after his family vacation and will soon be releasing the love song from his next, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan is done holidaying in Los Angeles with his family and is back to Mumbai to once again take charge of promoting his next opposite Anushka Sharma. The Badshah of Bollywood, who has been updating his fans about his whereabouts in the recent past, took to his Twitter handle to give the happy news of him returning to the country though he himself sounded a bit upset. From his tweet, it appeared as if his three ‘babies’, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam haven’t returned with him, and are still vacationing in the foreign land.

SRK’s next Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release on August 4 and the team of the movie have been doing everything to keep the buzz around it alive. From visiting different cities to meeting fans, releasing many mini-trails to making the Bollywood buffs groove on the songs of the film, all of it has been done. And after the soothing song “Safar”, soon we will get to hear another ‘love song’, “Hawayein” from the Imtiaz Ali directorial which will be launched by none other than the Raees of Bollywood, Shah Rukh. “LA done.Will miss babies.Hav 2 come back 2 bring the Love song of #JHMS to u all. Playing in my cans now…‘Hawayein’”tweeted Shah Rukh while sharing his photo.

LA done.Will miss babies.Hav 2 come back 2 bring the Love song of #JHMS to u all. Playing in my cans now…‘Hawayein’ pic.twitter.com/K4oOTALhPg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 25, 2017

A few days back Shah Rukh mentioned about him visiting the Universal Studios in LA with AbRam for the first time. He tweeted, “Took the kids 2 @unistudios , this time AbRam’s turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides!” Though the actor didn’t share a picture of his outing with the kids, the fans of the superstar didn’t miss on capturing the father-son outing. A picture of Shah Rukh and AbRam has surfaced on the internet where the cute AbRam is as always ready to be clicked but the one with whom he is walking with refuses to reveal his identity. And we wonder who it will be other than SRK.

However, now that King Khan is back in the town, his co-star Anushka Sharma will not have to single-handedly answer all the questions. She will have the support of Shah Rukh who is known for his wit and humour when it comes to answering the questions of his many fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd