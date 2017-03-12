Shah Rukh Khan is chilling post surgery with Aamir Khan, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan pose together again. We smell of something exciting. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan pose together again. We smell of something exciting.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s first selfie in 25 years made the entire nation talk about it. Perhaps, that was one of the best memories for the industry and their fans. Now again, the actors got a picture clicked together and this time it is from Shah Rukh’s small get-together at his mansion, Mannat. SRK is known to be the warmest host in B-town, and when he throws a party, biggies from around the world are invited. No, we are not joking. The actor recently got his left shoulder operated but that did not stop him from meeting his friends, who had, maybe come over to wish him good health.

Shah Rukh had revealed about his surgery on Twitter through a picture of his arm. We hope the star gets well soon. But what’s making us suspicious is the fact that why Aamir and SRK are hanging together so often, after all these years of keeping away? Are the two set to work together in a film for the first time, or just collaborating for a project as producers? We have no idea as of now.

More from the world of Entertainment:

What we also noticed is the presence of Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings. Interestingly, SRK and Netflix had joined hands last year. Described in a statement from Netflix as “the beginning of a long-term relationship between both companies and the first of its kind with any Indian film production company,” the deal covers such titles as Khan’s latest release, Dear Zindagi, in addition to earlier films such as Happy New Year, Dilwale and Om Shanti Om. This is the first kind of collaboration for Netflix and SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s picture:

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan has another shoulder surgery but keeps his wit intact even on the hospital bed

On the work front, Shah Rukh appeared in Raees, which released in January this year. The actor will next be seen with Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial film. Aamir, on the other hand, is prepping up for the release of Secret Superstar, a film backed by his production company. Along with it, the Dangal actor is gearing up for Thugs of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd