Shah Rukh Khan is awed by Anushka Sharma’s 5 am splendor as they promote Jab Harry Met Sejal in Dubai, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are on a promotional spree. With less than a week left for the release of their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, both stars are hopping from one destination to other to woo fans to throng theaters. After promoting the movie in London and Australia, Shah Rukh and Anushka will now travel to Dubai, where the former enjoys a huge popularity. Shah Rukh shared a picture of himself and Anushka and wrote, “Australia aur London Harry Sejal ha reached…now onwards to Dubai…even at 5 am Sejal looks resplendent.. doesn’t she!” The actor also shared his schedule ahead of visiting the city. Shah Rukh tweeted, “C u today at Vox Cinemas- Diera City Centre, Dubai & Cine Royal, Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. It’s nice to be here & to meet as many of u as I can.”

Shah Rukh and Anushka are working together for the third time after they teamed up for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Both actors are working for the first time with director Imtiaz Ali who has given a series of hit romantic flicks including Rockstar and Jab We Met. Jab Harry Met Sejal was trolled online for its title. Many people thought it was a quirky combination of Hollywood film When Harry Met Sally and Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met.

Australia aur London Harry Sejal ha reached…now onwards to Dubai…even at 5 am Sejal looks resplendent.. doesn’t she! pic.twitter.com/uBTbJSlT2E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 28, 2017

Shah Rukh recently said he loves doing romantic stories. When asked if love stories occur naturally to him, Shah Rukh told indianexpress.com, “I feel these things. By some chance, some of the love stories that I’ve done have done so well, people have loved them for years, so ek maahol sa ban gaya hai (there’s a feeling about it). I love doing love stories… I am no longer a lover. I am love. I feel it in a good way, not being pompous. I feel it, understand, like to analyse it, sense it and somehow that comes through movies.”

Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit theaters on August 4.

