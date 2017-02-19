Shah Rukh Khan invited to guest star in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Wait, did he just say yes?

Shah Rukh Khan may have just said yes to do a guest appearance in Season 2 of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Shah Rukh Khan may have just said yes to do a guest appearance in Season 2 of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of his latest film Raees. And before we get to know more about his next film, which is Imtiaz Ali’s directorial, co-starring Anushka Sharma, here is some piece of interesting news. So apparently, SRK didn’t know that Dirk Gently was a series. (Yes, you hear it right!) It is surely difficult for his fans to believe that considering for them, King Khan is one of the most informed celebs Bollywood has. But, it did happen!

As soon as Shah Rukh got to know about the series, he took to Twitter to share his excitement. He tweeted, “Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn’t know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason.” The picture of himself attached to the post was unrelated and very SRK like we feel. This resulted in a Twitter banter between Arvind Ethan David, the executive producer of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and the Bollywood star.

Arvind replied to the tweet and offered Shah Rukh Khan a guest role in the season. He said, “Amazing to discover that @iamsrk is a #dirkgently fan. Come guest star in #Season2.”

To this, SRK was his usual witty self. He asked a date and place so that he could make arrangements, all on his own. All on his own, too. No paid vacations or CTC for his travel arrangements. Isn’t he just a dream star to work with? He said, “Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation!”

Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation! http://t.co/epmqhSQDIx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 18, 2017

Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn’t know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason. pic.twitter.com/K2BWtCQ32a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 18, 2017

Does this actually mean that we could see SRK in the next season of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency? This would be super exciting. Imagine seeing SRK and LOTR fame Elijah Wood in the same frame. We are already imagining an amazing collaboration. However, all of this could also be just a banter between the two, thought we hope not!

SRK could either be following the many other stars like Priyanka Chopra and Nimrat Kaur to take international TV scene by storm with his charm, wit and talent, or it could be nothing. Let’s wait to see if he really accepts Arvind’s offer.

