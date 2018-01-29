Shah Rukh Khan makes fun of his Raees character: I look like a smuggler when I grow my beard, I’m not actually one

Shah Rukh Khan was at his hilarious best at an event, where he took a dig at himself and his character from the 2017 movie Raees. Shah Rukh Khan was at his hilarious best at an event, where he took a dig at himself and his character from the 2017 movie Raees.

You can always count on the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, to make things seem funnier than they are with his brilliant wit and charm. Shah Rukh can even turn a serious government affair like International Customs Day into a completely fun event. During the weekend, Bollywood stars graced the big event in Mumbai. While SRK performed to great cheer from the audience, other actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh were also seen performing at the function.

When SRK finally took the stage, the gathered crowd started yelling “Raees”. Shah Rukh, as usual, quickly turned things around with a joke saying, “Mai sirf ek baat bolna chahta hu, wo film me character tha ek to custom wale mujhe serious na lein kabhi as Raees. Wo smuggler type tha, mujhe lagta hai bilkul accha nahi tha. Aur jab mai dadhi karta hun tab aisa hota hu, aisa mai hoon nahi. (I do not want the customs officers to take the character I played in Raees seriously. He was a smuggler of sorts, I never really developed a fondness for the character. I only look like a smuggler when I grow my beard, I am not actually one.)”

And then King Khan proceeded to mouth one of the famous lines from the 2017 Rahul Dholakia movie to great applause. The International Customs Day was organised by the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai at the Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium.

Ranbir Kapoor also performed at the event to his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song, “Badtameez Dil”. Ranbir was joined by a throng of fans as he showed off his cool moves. Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan also graced the stage as he took a selfie with the crowd.

Here are the videos and pictures from the event:

Anushka and Alia also made an appearance at the event. The two looked lovely in their traditional attire as they matched steps. Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh had a blast at the function as he shared the stage with music legend Bappi Lahiri and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

