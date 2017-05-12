Shah Rukh Khan: In childhood, we used to watch good film in bad theaters. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated a new multiplex in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated a new multiplex in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan always have something witty to say, whether he is delivering a TED Talk or inaugurating a theatre. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who inaugurated a new multiplex at a mall, said that with the advancement of technology, the quality of luxurious experience of movie viewing is increasing whereas the quality of cinema is going in the opposite direction. “Earlier, during my childhood, we used to watch lots of good film in bad theatres. These days, good cinema theatres are overtaking the quality of films now,” Shah Rukh told media here.

He added: “Film watching is always experiential. This kind of beautiful, technically advanced theatre with 3D, laser projection that offers a good experience to our audience, also encourages us to make good films.” The inauguration took place at the R City mall, Ghatkopar, located in suburban Mumbai, in presence of Siddharth Jain, the director of Inox Group of companies.

With nine screen laserplexes, the 58,000 square feet theatre will offer movie goers a luxurious experience with interactive automated box office, interactive menu and LED video wall.

Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders will be seen playing against Mumbai Indians at Eden Garden, Kolkata on 13th of May. This match will be the final face-off this season. Shah Rukh Khan who has recently been absent from his team’s matches this IPL season will finally be seen cheering his team on during this game. Also, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a guest appearance in the highly anticipated movie Tubelight which stars Salman Khan. The movie is set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen starring in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring. The title of the film is not final yet, but Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of a guide in this romantic drama. The lead actress is Anushka Sharma and the release date for the movie is 11th August.

