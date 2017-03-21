Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat is haunted! Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan loved Shashi aka Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan loved Shashi aka Anushka Sharma.

Have you ever noticed in a horror film that a ghost always prefers a mansion? Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat is no exception to this filmi rule. While speaking to his fans through a video, Shah Rukh spoke about how he does not really believe in ‘bhooth, aatma’ but eventually meets a ghost. He, of course, gets scared out of his wits. But the charmer that SRK is, he soon sweeps the ghost off her feet.

(It’s okay, you are free to be as jealous as you want.)

But before you start wondering if giving up your life is worth it if you get to haunt SRK’s house, let us introduce you to the ghost — she is none other than Shashi aka Anushka Sharma. The video was shot during the social promotional campaign #ShashiWasThere. In the video, Shashi expresses that she really loves Shah Rukh, and the blushing actor says he is keen to see her soon as she sounds pretty. At this, Shashi says he can meet her at the theatres on March 24.

Watch the video:

We know when Shah Rukh is in his zone, he can pull off any act. And even in this video, he puts his strong foot forward by making witty comments. One of the standout points of the video is the moment when SRK says, ‘I am dying to see you’ and right at that moment he corrects himself by saying, ‘Not dying, agar main marr gaya toh main bhi bhoot banjaunga. Na tum mujhe dekh paogi na main tumhe.” When Shashi calls him ‘charming and funny’, the Raees actor kisses her on both the cheeks.

Anushka and Shah Rukh share a great camaraderie, not only on-screen but off-screen too. Anushka debuted in film industry as his co-star in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and since then, the two have been tagged as ‘best buddies’ of the industry. People have loved their chemistry, and soon their fans would be witnessing the same magic on screen with their next film directed by Imtiaz Ali.

