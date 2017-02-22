Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees releases in Egypt, Jordan

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees is gearing up for Pakistan release. Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees is gearing up for Pakistan release.

After entertaining the Indian audiences with his mafia performance, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spread his Raeesgiri in Egypt and Jordan. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, “Raees releases in Egypt and Jordan today. Hope you all enjoy it, and thanks for watching Indian films. My love to you all.”

The film, directed by Rahul Dholakia, released in India on January 25. Despite a tough competition with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, the film managed to make over Rs 250 crore at the box office. Raees, in which Shah Rukh Khan played the titular character, is about a Muslim bootlegger in Gujarat. The film also starred Pakistani actor Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film’s song ‘Laila Main Laila’, starring Sunny Leone, was also hugely popular.

While Kaabil managed to release in Pakistan, after the ban was lifted, Raees faced some controversies regarding the release. Pakistan’s CBFC had claimed that the film showcased Muslim in a bad light. Taking a dig at the decision, Raees’ director Rahul Dholakia said that he has registered a new script devoid of controversial, political and communal elements. “Concept registered. Now to write the new script. No controversy. No politics. No communal shit. Thrilling,” Rahul tweeted recently.

At present, Shah Rukh is working on Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project, which also stars Anushka Sharma. Later in the year, the actor would start his next project with Aanand L Rai in which SRK is playing a dwarf.

