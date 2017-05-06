Shah Rukh Khan holds AbRam’s hand and their touch of love is the best thing to start the weekend, see pic

For Shah Rukh Khan nothing is more ‘Hand some’ than AbRam’s hand. For Shah Rukh Khan nothing is more ‘Hand some’ than AbRam’s hand.

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam coming together always brings an ‘aww’ moment for the onlookers. Be it their fun on the cricket grounds, their tour around the city, their visit to holy Golden Temple in Amritsar or AbRam sporting a tattoo like his actor father–all have given adorable moments to the shutterbugs. Such is the charm of this father-son duo. What adds a cherry on the cake is when daddy Shah Rukh himself lets the world know how much obsessed he is with his youngest partner.

On Friday, the Baadshah of Bollywood took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him holding AbRam’s hand. We never thought that a picture just of him holding AbRam can evoke such emotions. “Nothing is more Hand some…” wrote SRK along with the picture in which the three-year-old hand has a heart tattooed on it. The picture has the warmth of the father-son love and we cannot gush any less.

Shah Rukh has never kept the cute AbRam away from paparazzi. In fact, when it comes to posing for the cameras, AbRam looks more confident than anyone else of his age and even steals all the limelight from his star parents. Courtesy daddy King Khan for taking him on his shoots that the tiny tot now knows how to impress all. AbRam has been an apple of Shah Rukh’s eyes and the Raees actor can’t stay away from him for longer. We must say, our Bollywood’s superstar is setting some parenting goals for all the parents.

Recently, Shah Rukh won a million hearts with his inspirational speech at TED Talks. The actor felt that he got smarter after speaking on the foreign land. In his speech, Shah Rukh talked about his life’s journey, his struggles, his overcoming his fears and emerging as a winner and his complaints with this internet generation.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s unnamed project opposite Anushka Sharma. Next for him will be Anand L Rai’s directorial venture which will see the actor playing a dwarf for the first time.

