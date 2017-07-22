Latest News

Shah Rukh Khan ‘hints’ at Om Shanti Om sequel

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter conversation hints at a sequel to Om Shanti Om, their hit collaboration which turned 10 years old recently. The film is, in fact, being screened in Osaka Japan and Farah is showering praises on her fans!

Published:July 22, 2017 6:13 pm
Shak Rukh Khan in a conversation on Twitter hinted at the possibility of a sequel to Om Shanti Om, and we wonder if he was even serious. Farah Khan is in Japan to celebrate the opening night of Om Shanti Om and she is enjoying a lot of attention from fans. She tweeted, “Opening night #OSO n the fans Bring me gifts n soooo much lov.missing @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @rampalarjun @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani.”

Before that she posted a picture of the rehearsal and said, “V should hav made this awesome jacket 4 @iamsrk .. OSO musical dress rehearsal was awesome..japan truly celebrating the film ❤️.” To this, SRK replied, “Arre yaar. Let’s do it in part 2 now. Last nite kids telling me how much they love OSO.”

Then Farah replied, “Wish you were here to see how much love our film gets even in its 10 th year.. @iamsrk ❤️❤️❤️arrigato.”

In the meanwhile, the Raees star is busy promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The trailer which was released on Friday has been received well by the audience. Also starring Anushka Sharma, this film directed by Imtiaz Ali is a romantic drama.

The lead pair have worked before in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and this is their third collaboration. He is also working on a Aanand L Rai film, also starring Anushka and Katrina Kaif.

