Shah Rukh Khan: Have no opinion on nepotism debate

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who hails from a non-filmy background, says he doesn’t understand the discussions on nepotism in Bollywood, hence he doesn’t have an opinion on it.

“I don’t understand this (nepotism). How can I understand it? I am a Delhi boy, who went to Mumbai at the age of 25. There everybody loved me and accepted me. So, I don’t understand this talk,” Shah Rukh told IANS here.

Shah Rukh, who has three children — Aryan, Suhana and AbRam — with wife Gauri Khan, added: “I want my kids to make a name for themselves on their own feet. If they want to become marine biologist, then she should become that. If they want to become an actor or a filmmaker, then that’s also great.

“I don’t understand this discussion (on nepotism). When I hear the word ‘nepotism’, I feel the other person is talking about Napoleon. Even though I know enough English, still I don’t understand it and the discussion. Whether I agree or disagree — I don’t even understand it so how can I have an opinion?”

Actress Kangana Ranaut was among the first ones who raised her voice against the existing nepotism in the entertainment industry and called filmmaker Karan Johar a “flag bearer of nepotism” on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan.

Later, Johar along with actors Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan poked fun at Kangana at the IIFA Awards last month by saying that “nepotism rocks”. They later apologised for their act.

Shah Rukh was in the capital to promote his film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is slated for a release on Friday. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also features Anushka Sharma.

