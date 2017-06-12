Shah Rukh Khan has the best joke on Jab Harry Met Sejal and it involves Imtiaz Ali’s hair, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan shared a funny tweet about Imtiaz Ali. Shah Rukh Khan shared a funny tweet about Imtiaz Ali.

Shah Rukh Khan might have been trolled for his next film’s title Jab Harry Met Sejal, but he seems to have taken all the criticism in his stride. The actor was recently seen having a late night meeting with director Imtiaz Ali. While there’s still some time before the movie hits the theatre, it seems that team has already started promoting their film. SRK posted a quirky tweet today saying, “So nice to see sooo many meeting so many. This is my contribution ‘Jab Harry Met Hair all over the place Ali’…” The actor seems to have said a lot about Imtiaz Ali’s long hair.

A few days ago, Shah Rukh’s home production Red Chillies asked fans on social media to tag their friends and make their own Jab Harry Met Sejal posters. Red Chillies’s Twitter handle shared, “Now you can have your own #JabHarryMetSejal poster! Just follow these simple steps…@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma.” It seems SRK has taken a cue from the same.

So nice to see sooo many meeting so many. This is my contribution “Jab Harry Met Hair all over the place Ali”… pic.twitter.com/BpMvsD7k71 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh spoke about his reason of changing the release date of the film, which was earlier scheduled to clash with Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet Ek Prem Katha on August 11. “When it is about sharing that space with anyone, you lose out on the capacity to nurture a film. On all levels, these are capacity running films. Normally we release our films in four thousand theatres. When it is about sharing that space with anyone, you lose out on the capacity to nurture a film like Jab Harry met Sejal. It is a funny unabashed love story, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, who has a special place in people’s heart, as a director. The same goes for Anushka, myself, even the songs. It’s a very happy film. These kinds of films do take on the capacity of the theatres available,” Shah Rukh told ANI.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd