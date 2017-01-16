Shah Rukh Khan has most enlightening conversations with son AbRam. Rest is just talk

Shah Rukh Khan shares another adorable daddy moment with his youngest kid AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan shares another adorable daddy moment with his youngest kid AbRam.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Raees, says his conversations with his three-year-old son AbRam are the “most enlightening” for him. Shah Rukh on Monday morning shared a photograph of himself along with AbRam. In the black-and-white image, the toddler can be seen with his back towards the camera and the Dilwale star is seen holding his son.

“My conversations with my three and something baby are the most enlightening. The rest is just talking,” tweeted the 51-year-old star, who also has son Aryan and daughter Suhana with his wife Gauri.

My conversations with my 3 & something baby r the most enlightening. The rest is just talk… pic.twitter.com/5fXxUuSSe6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2017

The tweet was flooded with a lot of likes and retweets. This, however, is not the first time the superstar shared his daddy moments with his fans.

Remember the time when he played Spiderman with his toddler?

And when the duo stole the after match session at Eden Gardens

Watch: Shahrukh Khan’s son Abram spits water on him:

Who is cuter? SRK or AbRam?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s first film of 2017, Raees is about to release on January 25th. The film had been one of the most delayed films. Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, Raees touches upon the way alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities cropped up.

Also read: Tubelight: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan begin shooting together and here’s proof, see pics

In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. Also starring Nawazzuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

With inputs from IANS

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd