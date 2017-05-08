Shah Rukh Khan has found Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa characters in KKR during IPL 2017, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan shared a throwback picture from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na. Shah Rukh Khan shared a throwback picture from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na.

Shah Rukh Khan is truly happy with the kind of performance Kolkata Knight Riders has been giving in the 10th season of Indian Premier League. On May 7, KKR fought with Royal Challengers Bangalore like a pro and won the game by setting the chase of 159 and has managed to jump to the second place in the points tally, handing out RCB their tenth defeat of the season.

A proud owner, Shah Rukh praised the team’s efforts and the companionship showcased by the opening batsmen Chris Lynn and Sunil Narain and compared them with the kind of onscreen camaraderie the actor shared with his co-star and filmmaker Deepak Tijori in his yesteryear hit Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na. The actor said that their combination on the field reminded him of Chris and Sunil, played by SRK and Deepak respectively. The actor shared a picture, “After Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in ’94, Sunil n Chris come together to make 105… well-played boys! Ami @KKRiders.”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s picture:

The 51-year-old has been encouraging his team players even though he has not been able to attend the matches. At present, the actor is in Dubai shooting for a promotional tour video for the city. This is for the second time the actor has become the brand ambassador for Dubai and is shooting for ‘Be My Guest’ series.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film, also starring Anushka Sharma. He would also be shooting for Aanand L Rai’s directorial this year.

