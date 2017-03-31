Shah Rukh Khan has completed 25 years in Mumbai. His message says it all

Shah Rukh Khan completes 25 years of living in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan completes 25 years of living in Mumbai.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 25 years of his journey in the city, which he says has given “me my life”. He wrote on Twitter, “25 years in Mumbai, which has given me my life. For the first time at the opening of RC (production banner Red Chillies Entertainment) VFX new office. I felt, I must have done something right,” Shah Rukh tweeted on Friday.

The 51-year-old, who hails from Delhi, started his acting career with the television series Fauji in the late 1980s. Deewana is known to be his first big success but it was not the Raees actor’s first step in Bollywood.

Much earlier, he had tweeted about his first foray in Indian cinema Ahmaq (also starring Mita Vashisht) that was screened at Mumbai Film Festival last year.

The actor gained superstardom with films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yes Boss, Dil Se, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De! India, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dil Toh Pagal Hai. In the year 2016, he delivered two films, Fan and Dear Zindagi and had a cameo role in his best friend Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy filming director Imtiaz Ali’s film opposite actress Anushka Sharma. This will mark his third film with the actor, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. His film is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Raees, which was his first film in 2017, had also clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil but his film got the bigger half of the share.

