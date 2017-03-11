Shah Rukh Khan has another shoulder surgery but keeps his wit intact even on the hospital bed. See pic

As active and excited Shah Rukh Khan comes to his film’s sets, he has had his brush with numerous injuries and corresponding surgeries for years now. As active and excited Shah Rukh Khan comes to his film’s sets, he has had his brush with numerous injuries and corresponding surgeries for years now.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sense of humour accompanied him even till the hospital bed. The actor was moments away before undergoing a minor surgery, but still he was at his wittiest best. The actor posted a funny Twitter post about his left shoulder procedure pointing at how the hospital staff had marked both his arms separately so that they don’t end up operating on the wrong one.

SRK tweeted, “Had a minor follow-up surgery on my left shoulder.They marked my right hand like this, so there is no mistake. Sweet.” Shah Rukh never fails to be charismatic. Be it promoting a film or sharing a stage at an award function, everyone wants to have a slice of the actor’s wit.

As active and excited Shah Rukh comes to his film’s sets, he has had his brush with numerous injuries and corresponding surgeries for years now. Hearing stories of how SRK pulled off the shoot despite being in pain, isn’t something unknown. And his latest visit to the hospital was not different. The superstar knows how to find humour in the toughest of situations.

Even his Instagram posts reflect his funny side. Sometimes we see Shah Rukh having a fun time on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s next untitled film, while at other, we see him having a cute conversation with his little son AbRam. The actor recently danced with the Army Jawans during Raees promotions too. He did the bhangra as well as danced on his hit number “Chaiyan Chaiyan” from Dil Se.

Had a minor follow up surgery on my left shoulder.They marked my right hand like this, so there is no mistake. Sweet pic.twitter.com/LH5aoh3X4y — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 10, 2017

On the work front, SRK is busy with Imtiaz Ali’s next film co-starring Anushka Sharma. Much before getting an official name, the film has got its domestic and overseas distributor. And what has grabbed our attention is the amount for which the deal has been inked.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film collects Rs 12.25 crore

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the distribution rights of the film, tentatively titled The Ring, has been sold for a whopping amount of approximately Rs 125 crore. Narendra Hirawat of NH Studios has reportedly acquired the domestic and overseas distribution rights of the upcoming project.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd