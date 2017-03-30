Shah Rukh Khan has a ‘spidey boom’ at home as AbRam becomes Spider-Man, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam dons the avatar of a Spider-Man. Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam dons the avatar of a Spider-Man.

The new trailer of Spider-Man Homecoming came out on Tuesday and since then it is taking the internet by storm. Tom Holland as the new Spidey has been intriguing the fans of the superhero series enough to make the wait for July 7 even more difficult for them. And one such fan who is getting impatient to watch the film is Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam and if the little one is not, then the Baadsah of Bollywood for sure is waiting for the movie eagerly. So much so that the actor has dressed his tiny tot as Spider-Man.

Shah Rukh, who cannot get enough of AbRam’s company ever, recently shared a picture on his social media account in which we see three versions of Spider-Man and one of the three is his off-screen partner AbRam. The three-year-old looks adorable as he poses with the other two Spider-Man. Well, the younger one definitely knows how to nail his every picture, whether be it with his daddy, his family or with the leading ladies of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh, who is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next, captioned the picture, “Spidey boom at home. They r coming out of everywhere! On the bright side, at least pizza delivery issue is resolved.”

This is not the first time that the little AbRam has donned the Spider-Man avatar. Earlier in the year, Shah Rukh shared a video of himself and his younger son in which the father-son duo was seen wearing Spider-Man masks. In the video, AbRam repeated lines after his father and proved himself to be better than his superstar dad in delivering dialogues. The actor then captioned the video, ” “We cannot accomplish all that we need to do without working together”.

After seeing many videos and photos, we must say Shah Rukh and AbRam make for the cutest father-son duo in Bollywood.

